Beattie calls for changes to laws on how people who abscond from prison are dealt with

The Stormont Assembly has been told there needs to be a change to the law to stop people who abscond while on bail or on day release being released again.

The case was raised by former Ulster Unionist leader James Beattie, who raised the case of James Meehan, who was convicted in 2009 of the murder of Jim McFadden, who died two years earlier after being beaten outside his Shantallow home in Derry.

He had just returned from a wedding in Donegal.

Mr Beattie told the Assembly that since he was convicted and sentenced, Mr Meehan has absconded twice, and is currently at large in the Republic, while Jim McFadden’s family suffers…..