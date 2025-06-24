Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Brogan wants proposed community hub in Creeslough to include some health service provision

 

The HSE says it will engage with Donegal County Council’s design team with a view to providing services at the new proposed Creeslough Regeneration and Community Development complex.

The issue was raised at a Regional Health Forum meeting by outgoing Chair Cllr Ciaran Brogan, who said the unit is an important one, to which the community is very committed.

He believes there should be some health provision in the unit, and secured a commitment that a representative from Donegal Primary Care Services will engage as part of the initial process.

Cllr Brogan says at present, discussions are at a very early stage…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

DMRT
News, Top Stories

DMRT urges all hillwalkers to adopt good safety procedures

24 June 2025
Doug Beattie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Beattie calls for changes to laws on how people who abscond from prison are dealt with

24 June 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water Mains work taking place today in Letterkenny

24 June 2025
Creeslough
News

Brogan wants proposed community hub in Creeslough to include some health service provision

24 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

DMRT
News, Top Stories

DMRT urges all hillwalkers to adopt good safety procedures

24 June 2025
Doug Beattie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Beattie calls for changes to laws on how people who abscond from prison are dealt with

24 June 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water Mains work taking place today in Letterkenny

24 June 2025
Creeslough
News

Brogan wants proposed community hub in Creeslough to include some health service provision

24 June 2025
League of Ireland Premier Divison
News

Derry City win again in Dublin with victory over Pats

23 June 2025
ufu
News, Top Stories

Ulster Farmers Union says Stormont has questions to answer following A5 ruling

23 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube