Brogan wants proposed community hub in Creeslough to include some health service provision

The HSE says it will engage with Donegal County Council’s design team with a view to providing services at the new proposed Creeslough Regeneration and Community Development complex.

The issue was raised at a Regional Health Forum meeting by outgoing Chair Cllr Ciaran Brogan, who said the unit is an important one, to which the community is very committed.

He believes there should be some health provision in the unit, and secured a commitment that a representative from Donegal Primary Care Services will engage as part of the initial process.

Cllr Brogan says at present, discussions are at a very early stage…………