Chainsaws stolen in Ballybofey

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred at Goland, Ballybofey between 6pm on Sunday the 15th of June and 6.30pm on Sunday the 22nd of June.

The incident was only recently reported to Gardaí.

A garage at a property in that area was entered via an unlocked roller door and three chainsaws were stolen ; two Husqvarna chainsaws and a Tanaka chainsaw.

If anyone observed suspicious activity or vehicles in that area between those dates or if they come across similar type tools for sale on a second hand basis, they’re asked to alert Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.