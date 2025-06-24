Cope urging Taoiseach and Transport Minister to meet with A5 stakeholders

As the implications of yesterday’s High Court decision in Belfast to uphold a challenge to the planned A5 improvements are assessed, Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher calling on Taoiseach Michael Martin and Transport Minister Daragh O’Brien to meet with key stakeholders to chart a clear, accelerated, and legally sound path forward.

He says the decision by the Belfast High Court is deeply disappointing, and represents a glaring disconnect between the legal process and the urgent realities facing communities across the North West.

Deputy Gallagher says it’s inconceivable that a draft Climate Action Plan’s omission could halt a project of such importance, especially one already backed by €600 million in Irish Government funding………………

**********************************

Statement on the High Court’s Ruling and Urgent Need for A5/N2 Road Upgrade

The decision by the Belfast High Court to quash approval for the A5 dual

carriageway is deeply disappointing and, quite frankly, dangerous – Pat the Cope

Gallagher TD. “It represents a glaring disconnect between the legal process and the

urgent realities facing communities across the North West. This ruling—based on

procedural gaps in environmental documentation—delays a project that is not only

long overdue but essential to saving lives”.

We are speaking about one of the most dangerous roads on this island. Every year,

more lives are lost while this critical infrastructure project is left in limbo. The

environmental oversight cited in the judgment, while important, must be addressed

without derailing the entire process. It is inconceivable that a draft Climate Action

Plan’s omission could bring to a halt a project of such societal importance, especially

one already backed by €600 million in Irish Government funding.

In response, I will be formally calling on the Taoiseach and the Minister for Transport,

Daragh O’Brien to meet with key stakeholders to chart a clear, accelerated, and

legally sound path forward for the A5 and N2 road projects. This cannot become

another decade-long delay. We need accountability, urgency, and delivery.

While the Minister for Transport has reiterated the Government’s financial

commitment and the continuing engagement with Northern authorities, a projected

completion date of 2032/2033 is simply not good enough. Moreover, the absence of

2025 funding for the N2 Ardee to Castleblayney scheme further undermines

confidence in the State’s commitment to regional infrastructure and safety.

We cannot allow procedural shortcomings and institutional inertia to jeopardise

public safety any longer. The people of Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan, and Derry

deserve safe, modern roads. We owe it to those who have died, and those at risk, to

act without delay.

The time for promises has passed. The time for action is now.