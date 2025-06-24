Cope urging Taoiseach and Transport Minister to meet with A5 stakeholders

As the implications of yesterday’s High Court decision in Belfast to uphold a challenge to the planned A5 improvements are assessed, Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher calling on Taoiseach Michael Martin and Transport Minister Daragh O’Brien to meet with key stakeholders to chart a clear, accelerated, and legally sound path forward.
Statement on the High Court’s Ruling and Urgent Need for A5/N2 Road Upgrade
The decision by the Belfast High Court to quash approval for the A5 dual
carriageway is deeply disappointing and, quite frankly, dangerous – Pat the Cope
Gallagher TD. “It represents a glaring disconnect between the legal process and the
urgent realities facing communities across the North West. This ruling—based on
procedural gaps in environmental documentation—delays a project that is not only
long overdue but essential to saving lives”.
We are speaking about one of the most dangerous roads on this island. Every year,
more lives are lost while this critical infrastructure project is left in limbo. The
environmental oversight cited in the judgment, while important, must be addressed
without derailing the entire process. It is inconceivable that a draft Climate Action
Plan’s omission could bring to a halt a project of such societal importance, especially
one already backed by €600 million in Irish Government funding.
In response, I will be formally calling on the Taoiseach and the Minister for Transport,
Daragh O’Brien to meet with key stakeholders to chart a clear, accelerated, and
legally sound path forward for the A5 and N2 road projects. This cannot become
another decade-long delay. We need accountability, urgency, and delivery.
While the Minister for Transport has reiterated the Government’s financial
commitment and the continuing engagement with Northern authorities, a projected
completion date of 2032/2033 is simply not good enough. Moreover, the absence of
2025 funding for the N2 Ardee to Castleblayney scheme further undermines
confidence in the State’s commitment to regional infrastructure and safety.
We cannot allow procedural shortcomings and institutional inertia to jeopardise
public safety any longer. The people of Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan, and Derry
deserve safe, modern roads. We owe it to those who have died, and those at risk, to
act without delay.
The time for promises has passed. The time for action is now.