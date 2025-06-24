Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Dáil hears the need for a new school building for Scoil Mhuire Milford

A Donegal Deputy says a new school building must be facilitated for Scoil Mhuire Milford.

Speaking to Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the Dail, Deputy Charles Ward from the 100% Redress Party says the school has been denied permission to build despite having land to do so.

He says, along with numerous safety issues within the school, the road outside is very dangerous and the school lacks a green area for children to play.

Deputy Ward says the children have the right to receive their education in a building that is fit for purpose:

