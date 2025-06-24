Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DMRT urges all hillwalkers to adopt good safety procedures

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team is urging hillwalkers to ensure they always carry appropriate navigation equipment, inform others of their planned route, and consider current conditions before heading out.

They’ve released details in a social media post of an incident at the end of May in which gardai asked then to search for two missing hillwalkers in the Ballyliffin area as darkness was falling.

DMRT determined the individuals had become disoriented during their walk and were trapped in a gorse-covered gorge, unable to safely get out.

A team was deployed, bringing the two walkers to safety.

DMRT
News, Top Stories

DMRT urges all hillwalkers to adopt good safety procedures

24 June 2025
Doug Beattie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Beattie calls for changes to laws on how people who abscond from prison are dealt with

24 June 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water Mains work taking place today in Letterkenny

24 June 2025
Creeslough
News

Brogan wants proposed community hub in Creeslough to include some health service provision

24 June 2025
Advertisement

