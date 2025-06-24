Fire at vacant house in Dunfanaghy may have been started deliberately

Gardai say a fire at a vacant house under construction in the area of Kill, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday night last may have been started deliberately.

They were alerted just before 10pm, and managed to extinguish the fire. The fire services also attended the scene and ensured that the building was safe.

Gardai are anxious to speak with anyone who may have travelled in that area, and particularly along the N56 with a dash-cam between 9pm and 10pm on that date to come forward.

Anyone with footage or relevant information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530. The Garda Confidential Line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.