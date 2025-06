Gardaí are investigating an incident at Coláiste Bhríde in Ranafast between the 11th & 15th of June.

An outer building/shed at the college was entered and damage was caused to glass window panels and interior light switches.

Gardai are urging to anyone who may have observed suspicious activity on the grounds between those dates to get in touch with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530. Again, the Garda Confidential Line may be reached on 1800 666 111 with any relevant information.