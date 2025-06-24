Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents on roads near Lifford

Gardaí are investigating two incidents of criminal damage that occurred in the Lifford area on Saturday night last.

A driver was travelling at The Haw, Lifford on the N15, approaching from the Castlefin direction at approximately  9.15pm when an oncoming car, a brown coloured Lexus showed down and a male threw two glass bottles from the open sunroof at his car.

The front bumper of his car was badly damaged as a result. The Lexus then  travelled onwards in the direction of Castlefin.

At approx. 9.23pm, a driver was travelling outbound from Lifford on the N14 Letterkenny Road when they met an oncoming dark coloured Lexus IS200. A beer bottle was thrown from the passenger side rear window of the Lexus and it collided with the driver’s windscreen, causing it to crack.

Gardai are urging who may have travelled on the N14 or the N15, or in and around Lifford town on Saturday night between 9pm and 9.30pm with a dash-cam to make the footage available to Gardaí. If anyone observed either of these two incidents or if they have any relevant information, they are asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gerrymcmonagle
News, Top Stories

Cllr Gerry McMonagle elected as Chair of the Regional Health Forum West

24 June 2025
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI assists with three medical evacuations in four days

24 June 2025
colaiste bhride
News, Audio

Gardai investigate incident at Irish College in Ranafast

24 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

gerrymcmonagle
News, Top Stories

Cllr Gerry McMonagle elected as Chair of the Regional Health Forum West

24 June 2025
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI assists with three medical evacuations in four days

24 June 2025
colaiste bhride
News, Audio

Gardai investigate incident at Irish College in Ranafast

24 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 June 2025
Omagh Inquiry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Omagh Inquiry told there must be a parallel process in the Republic

24 June 2025
Uisce Éireann works
News, Top Stories

Road closures to come into effect at Keadue next week to facilitate water pipe replacement

24 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube