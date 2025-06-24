Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents on roads near Lifford

Gardaí are investigating two incidents of criminal damage that occurred in the Lifford area on Saturday night last.

A driver was travelling at The Haw, Lifford on the N15, approaching from the Castlefin direction at approximately 9.15pm when an oncoming car, a brown coloured Lexus showed down and a male threw two glass bottles from the open sunroof at his car.

The front bumper of his car was badly damaged as a result. The Lexus then travelled onwards in the direction of Castlefin.

At approx. 9.23pm, a driver was travelling outbound from Lifford on the N14 Letterkenny Road when they met an oncoming dark coloured Lexus IS200. A beer bottle was thrown from the passenger side rear window of the Lexus and it collided with the driver’s windscreen, causing it to crack.

Gardai are urging who may have travelled on the N14 or the N15, or in and around Lifford town on Saturday night between 9pm and 9.30pm with a dash-cam to make the footage available to Gardaí. If anyone observed either of these two incidents or if they have any relevant information, they are asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.