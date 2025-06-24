Omagh Inquiry told there must be a parallel process in the Republic

Survivors and families of victims of the Omagh Bombing are calling for more involvement from the Irish Government.

29 were people killed by the Real IRA Car Bomb in 1998 – and the inquiry’s examining if the attack could’ve been prevented.

A Memorandum of Understanding’s been agreed with the Irish Government – but families have reiterated calls for a parallel public inquiry.

At the inquiry today, Alan Kane read an opening statement from solicitors representing families, which used an analogy of a car going for an inspection………