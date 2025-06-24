Road closures to come into effect at Keadue next week to facilitate water pipe replacement

Uisce Éireann is advising motorists of a road closure in Keadue, West Donegal, to facilitate works to replace old cast iron water mains.

Uisce Éireann reminds Keadue motorists of road closure to facilitate essential works

Tuesday, June 24, 2025: Uisce Éireann wishes to advise motorists of a road closure in Keadue, West Donegal, to facilitate works to replace old cast iron water mains which will ensure a more reliable water supply.

More than 3.6km of old cast iron water mains is being replaced in the area with new pipework as part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

To safely deliver these essential works, a road closure will be in place along the R-259, from Monday, 30 June until Friday, 8 August. Traffic will be diverted during these periods. The community can be assured that local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

These works when completed will not only give local homes and businesses more confidence in their supply, but the new pipework will put an end to leakage of treated water into the ground.

Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager Patricia Lowry thanked the community for their patience and co-operation.

“The delivery of this water main replacement project will help provide a safer and more secure water supply for our customers in Keadue. This investment in the area will have benefits for generations to come. We would like to thank the community for their continued co-operation and patience while we carry out these essential works.”

Farrans Construction is carrying out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann with the project expected to be complete before the end of this year.

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer any queries. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.