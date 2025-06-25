Business Matters, Ep 250: City of Derry Airport on the up – plus Sally Murphy, new President of Donegal Women in Business Network

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore speaks with Steve Frazer, Managing Director of City of Derry Airport, about the growth in passenger numbers, new routes, greater direct state support for the airport, and the significant amount of users going to or from Donegal.

Furthermore, they talk about the recent extension of the subsidy on the City of Derry to London route and the moves underway to re-establish a service to Dublin in the latter half of next year.

Also this week, Chris has been talking with business communications consultant Sally Murphy, who recently became the new President of the Donegal Women in Business Network.