Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour the Chairperson of the cross border A5/N2 Committee, Paul Canning, expresses his concerns for a quick resolution to the latest A5 delay and we get further reaction a circular from the Dept. of Education which could threaten to future of schools like St Bernadette’s Special school in Letterkenny:

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín outlines his party’s plans to attract skilled workers home, there are calls for interest in joining a town team for Falcarragh and there’s further reaction to potential changes to special schools:

The inspirational Siobhan Mungavan is our Wellness Wednesday guest, we hear calls from young Fine Gael relating to the hospitality industry, Chris has business news and we hear of a competition for Donegal entries for the Irish Times Greenest Places 2025: