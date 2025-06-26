Errigal Ciaran start championship defence against Ardboe

Errigal Ciaran will begin the defence of their Tyrone SFC title in a tough first round clash with Ardboe

The draw for the 2025 series, held on Wednesday evening at the premises of competition sponsors Connollys of Moy, paired last year’s beaten finalists Trillick with 2020 champions Dungannon for the third year in a row.

A parish derby sees Donaghmore take on Galbally, while another of the fancied sides, Dromore, will play Edendork.

Carrickmore, the last team to retain the title, back in 2005, are to take on newly promoted Moortown.

Errigal went on to win Ulster and reach the All-Ireland final last year, losing to Cuala of Dublin, but they face a huge task in retaining their county title, a feat that no club has achieved in the past two decades.

County chairman Martin Sludden said he expects to see another riveting series and a resounding affirmation of the Tyrone Championship’s reputation as the best in the country.

“Everybody knows it’s the best club championship in Ireland. There’s parish derbies, there’s the rivalry that that brings, there’s just everything in that championship and everything that every other county in Ireland is envious of.

“It’s very hard to defend it. I believe there’s seven or eight teams that are capable of winning the O’Neill Cup. And there’s always shocks. It’s 2005 now, but it was 2004-2005 since the last team, Carrickmore, did back-to-back Championships.

“All our three divisions are competitive, senior, intermediate and junior.

And the competition will once again be played off in its traditional straight knock-out format, another aspect that sets the Red Hand championship apart

“It’s the players who want it. They want the knock-out, they just want one crack at it,” said Sludden.

“Everybody’s all in for that 60 minutes and everybody gives it their all. But it’s the players who want that.

I don’t think a group stage format would work. We’ve seen in our neighbouring counties it’s not working. They’re trying everything, but the best teams will still come through to the quarter-finals.”

And the Tyrone chairman believes Errigal Ciaran’s success will inspire other clubs in the county to believe that they can aspire to achieve success at provincial and national level.

“Our senior winners last year, Erigal Ciaran, were so unfortunate in the All-Ireland Final and just fell short on the day by a couple of points. They lost a few men early in the game through injury, which had a serious bearing on the result.

“There’s no question about it that Errigal raised the flag for Tyrone last year in Ulster and the All-Ireland Series. They did, by their high-level performances.

“Every team will be thinking that if they can beat Errigal, they’ll believe they can beat the Kilcoos, they can beat the Slaughtneils, the St Eunan’s, all these other teams that are hoping to come out of their own counties. There’s no reason why Tyrone teams can’t.

“But when you play four competitive matches and you play them very close together, it does take a lot out of the players.”

Sludden expects Errigal Ciaran to make a fierce defence of their title, thanks their attacking firepower.

“There’ll be a target on their back, but they have some outstanding footballers, and probably the one thing that goes for Errigal is that they have some outstanding forwards, and forwards who can score with ease.”

Connollys of Moy Tyrone SFC

Errigal Ciaran v Ardboe

Dromore v Edendork

Omagh v Derrylaughan

Carrickmore v Moortown

Gortin v Pomeroy

Galbally v Donaghmore

Killyclogher v Loughmacrory

Dungannon v Trillick

Connollys of Moy Tyrone IFC

Greencastle v Clonoe

Killeeshil v Rock

Stewartstown v Owen Roes

Moy v Aghyaran

Eglish v Coalisland

Beragh v Drumquin

Aghaloo v Fintona

Naomh Eoghan v Kildress

Connollys of Moy Tyrone JFC

Prelim 1

Tattyreagh v Brackaville

Prelim 2

Derrytresk v Donaghmore III

Rd 1

Augher v Eskra

Castlederg v Strabane

Clann na nGael v Urney

Cookstown v Killyman

Drumragh v Glenelly

Prelim 1 v Brocagh

Errigal Ciaran III v Prelim 2

Omagh III v Clogher