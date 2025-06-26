Garda morale remains strong despite low recruitment – Commissioner

The Public Accounts Committee has heard the biggest challenge in recruiting new Gardaí is not the limited capacity of the training college in Templemore – but rather a lack of applicants.

The committee was told the force has not achieved its recruitment targets in recent years.

Chief Corporate officer Siobhán Toale, said staffing levels are “stuck” at 14-thousand members, despite several changes being made to the recruitment process to make it more attractive to applicants.

Despite this, Commissioner Drew Harris insists morale among gardaí remains “strong”…………