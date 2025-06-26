Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Garda morale remains strong despite low recruitment – Commissioner

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today’s meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.

The Public Accounts Committee has heard the biggest challenge in recruiting new Gardaí is not the limited capacity of the training college in Templemore – but rather a lack of applicants.

The committee was told the force has not achieved its recruitment targets in recent years.

Chief Corporate officer Siobhán Toale, said staffing levels are “stuck” at 14-thousand members, despite several changes being made to the recruitment process to make it more attractive to applicants.

Despite this, Commissioner Drew Harris insists morale among gardaí remains “strong”…………

Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday June 26th

Homes evacuated and diversions in place as Trench Road security alert continues

Police car damaged in Derry attack

Garda morale remains strong despite low recruitment – Commissioner

