Government votes down amendment to exempt thousands of DCB homeowners from LPT

The Government has voted down an amendment brought before the Dail by Donegal Deputies Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn that would have exempted thousands of defective block homeowners from having to pay Local Property Tax.

The amendment called on the Finance Minister to, within three months of the passing of the act, prepare and bring before the Dáil a report on the accessibility of LPT exemption for those who are affected by the crisis.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty believes that those families who continue to face a financial struggle to remediate their properties, at the very least, should not have to pay local property tax.

He told Minister Paschal Donohoe in the Dail that many homeowners are in a catch twenty two situation as they fail to meet the damage threshold to avail of the exemption:

 

Minister Donohoe, in response to Deputy Doherty, failed to confirm if the damage threshold would be reviewed to allow for LPT exemption to be expanded to include more defective block homeowners:

