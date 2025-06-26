Harris and Doherty clash over plans for the GPO in Dublin

Sinn Féin and the Government have clashed in fiery exchanges over the redevelopment of the GPO.

The Cabinet this week signed off on the implementation of a plan for improving Dublin, which includes redeveloping the GPO with cultural, office and shopping space.

Pearse Doherty accused the Government of having something against the soldiers of 1916……………..

Tánaiste Simon Harris said he would take no lectures on celebrating heroes of the Republic from Sinn Féin…………….

You can listen to the full exchange here –