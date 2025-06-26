Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Harris and Doherty clash over plans for the GPO in Dublin

Sinn Féin and the Government have clashed in fiery exchanges over the redevelopment of the GPO.

The Cabinet this week signed off on the implementation of a plan for improving Dublin, which includes redeveloping the GPO with cultural, office and shopping space.

Pearse Doherty accused the Government of having something against the soldiers of 1916……………..

Tánaiste Simon Harris said he would take no lectures on celebrating heroes of the Republic from Sinn Féin…………….

 

 

 

You can listen to the full exchange here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-06-26 144239
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris and Doherty clash over plans for the GPO in Dublin

26 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-26 130817
News, Top Stories

Primary School evacuated during Derry security alert

26 June 2025
Marian Beattie 1
News, Audio

Police watchdog recommends independent review of investigation into murder of teenager in Tyrone

26 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-06-26 144239
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris and Doherty clash over plans for the GPO in Dublin

26 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-26 130817
News, Top Stories

Primary School evacuated during Derry security alert

26 June 2025
Marian Beattie 1
News, Audio

Police watchdog recommends independent review of investigation into murder of teenager in Tyrone

26 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 June 2025
Nurse
News, Top Stories

People urged to only attend LUH ED in case of emergency

26 June 2025
luh-new-1
News

LUH third most overcrowded hospital in country today

26 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube