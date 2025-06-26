Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Health Minister confirms she has yet to receive business case for NW Surgical Hub

The Health Minister has confirmed this morning that she has still not received the business case for the North West Surgical Hub.

There has been much backlash since it emerged that Sligo University Hospital was being put forward as the preferred location for the facility as opposed to Letterkenny.

HSE Regional Manager, Tony Canavan, last week said Sligo remains his preferred location for a surgical hub.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill recently met with Donegal Oireachtas members and a delegation of doctors to discuss their concerns over the proposal.

In the Dail, Donegal Deputy Charles Ward appealed to Minister Carroll MacNeill to ensure a decision on the surgical hub is based on data and not influence:

 

In response, the Minister appealed for time to given for her to reach a decision:

