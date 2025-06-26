Homes evacuated and diversions in place as Trench Road security alert continues

The security alert on Trench Road in Derry continues with traffic diversions now in place in the vicinity of Hollymount Park, and on Trench Road at the junction with St. Brecan’s Park.

A cordon also remains in place at Knockwellan Park.

Police remain on the scene, people are urged to follow their directions.

A number of commercial premises in the area have been evacuated, in addition to homes in Knockwellan Park and Cromkill. Earlier, nearby Sacred Heart Primary School was also evacuated.

Hillcrest Trust Community Centre is open as a rest centre.