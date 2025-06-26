Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Homes evacuated and diversions in place as Trench Road security alert continues

The security alert on Trench Road in Derry continues with traffic diversions now in place in the vicinity of Hollymount Park, and on Trench Road at the junction with St. Brecan’s Park.

A cordon also remains in place at Knockwellan Park.

Police remain on the scene,  people are urged  to follow their directions.

A number of commercial premises in the area have been evacuated, in addition to homes in Knockwellan Park and Cromkill. Earlier, nearby Sacred Heart Primary School was also evacuated.

Hillcrest Trust Community Centre is open as a rest centre.

Top Stories

Trench Road
News, Top Stories

Homes evacuated and diversions in place as Trench Road security alert continues

26 June 2025
Vehicle damaged 250625
News

Police car damaged in Derry attack

26 June 2025
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.
News, Audio

Garda morale remains strong despite low recruitment – Commissioner

26 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-26 144239
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris and Doherty clash over plans for the GPO in Dublin

26 June 2025
