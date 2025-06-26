Illegal, commercial turf cutting still widespread in Ireland – EPA

Illegal, commercial turf cutting is still widespread in Ireland, according to a new report.

It’s causing “catastrophic” damage to the environment, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA investigated 38 sites across seven counties: Offaly, Kildare, Laois, Westmeath, Roscommon, Longford and Sligo.

They found that large-scale commercial peat extraction is taking place without the right approval from the local authorities.

The EPA says these illegal operations are contributing to an export trade of 300,000 tonnes of peat annually, valued at almost €40 million.

The agency also says the illegal sites are destroying “precious natural environments” and need to stop.

It’s urging local authorities to take appropriate enforcement actions against such operations.