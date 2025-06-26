Inishowen Councillor says pumping of water to other parts of Donegal must end until infrastructure issues are addressed

An Inishowen Councillor says there needs to be an end to water being supplied to other parts of Donegal from the peninsula until infrastructure issues are addressed.

It comes as parts of Carndonagh enter a second day without water, while businesses have been forced to close as parts of Clonmany experienced four water mains bursts over the past week.

Water is pumped from the Eddie Fullerton Pollen Dam each day to service properties in Letterkenny.

However, Councillor Martin McDermott has warned that this cannot continue at the expense of those living in Inishowen: