People urged to only attend LUH ED in case of emergency

People are being urged to only attend the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital if it is an emergency.

The hospital’s ED is experiencing a high volume of people presenting who need to be admitted.

According to the INMO’s latest Trolley Watch report, the hospital is the third most overcrowded in the country today.

Yesterday, 140 people attended the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital, with similar high attendances being recorded today.

According to the HSE, 54 patients are waiting to be seen in the Emergency Department, with 16 waiting to be admitted. However, all available beds are currently in use at the hospital.

Due to the pressures on site and the lack of bed capacity, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures.

The HSE is continuing to request that people only attend the Emergency Department in the case of an emergency and instead seek GP or out-of-hours services in the first instance.

