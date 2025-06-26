Uisce Eireann says water supplies are returning to North Inishowen this evening

Uisce Éireann says it is restoring normal water supply to homes and businesses following a large burst in Carndonagh.

Areas affected by the burst include Cardonagh, Malin, Malin Head, Glengad, Umgall, Gleneely and surrounding areas. Due to the complex nature of the burst at Cardonagh, it did take the service crews time to repair, however, supply is now returning to all customers affected by this unplanned outage which occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

IN a statement issued at 7.20 this evening, the water utility says the network continues to recharge, and it’s expected that the majority of customers who experienced a disruption will have normal water supply restored.

It can take 2-3 hours for the normal water supply to return as water refills the network, particularly for those properties on high ground or at the end of the network. Homes and businesses are being asked to be mindful of their water usage to allow supply to catch up with demand.