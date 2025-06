Donegal are the first team into the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals after a six-point win over Monaghan at Croke Park.

Jim McGuinness’ Ulster Champions came from seven-points down at half-time to defeat Monaghan by 1-26 to 1-20.

Michael Langan scored Donegal’s goal in the 44th minute to help spark a sensational comeback.

After the game, Jim McGuinness was asked what was said at half time…