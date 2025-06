Tyrone have followed fellow-Ulstermen Donegal into the All-Ireland SFC Semi-Finals thanks to a 0-22 to 0-16 victory over Dublin at Croke Park this evening.

Malachy O’Rourke’s side pulled away in the final five minutes with much of that due to impact substitutions like Ruari Canavan and underage star Eoin McElholm.

O’Rourke spoke to the assembled media after the game and said his team came to GAA Headquarters expecting to win the game…