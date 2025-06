Michael Murphy said it was “backs against the wall” at half time as Donegal found themselves 1-15 to 0-11 in arrears in this afternoon’s All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final against Monaghan.

Speaking to Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News after full time, Murphy praised the “brilliant character” of the group to come back and win the game…

Michael Langan made his 100th appearance for Donegal today and got the all-important goal in the second half…