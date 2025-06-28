Scintillating second-half sees Donegal power into All-Ireland Semi-Final – Post-Match Reaction with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne

Donegal have come from being seven points down at half-time to defeat Monaghan 1-26 to 1-20 in their All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final at Croke Park this afternoon.

The Farney County led 1-15 to 0-11 at the interval after a goal from Michael Bannigan and an exhibition of shooting from goalkeeper Rory Beggan.

However, Jim McGuinness rallied the troops and a brilliant goal from Michael Langan ignited a stunning comeback to progress to a second-successive All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time for Highland Radio Saturday Sport…