“The managers and players had nothing to do with the statement” – Jim McGuinness addresses controversy surrounding scheduling

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness

Jim McGuinness masterminded a superb second-half comeback as Donegal came from seven points down at half time against Monaghan to roar into an All-Ireland Semi-Final.

However, there was controversy leading into the game surrounding the fact that Donegal only had six days to prepare for today’s clash with The Farney County.

After today’s win, following a media scrum, McGuinness addressed the statement released by Donegal GAA regarding the fixing of the game for Saturday instead of Sunday.

“The managers and players had nothing to do with the statement”, said McGuinness…

 

The statement Jim McGuinness is referring to
