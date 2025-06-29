All-Ireland Champions Armagh de-throned by the Kingdom

2024 All-Ireland Champions Armagh are out of this year’s championship after a 0-32 to 1-21 defeat to Kerry in this afternoon’s quarter-final clash at Croke Park.

Having trailed 1-11 to 0-13 at the break, an astounding second-half performance from The Kingdom saw them pull away from Kieran McGeeney’s side and claim a thoroughly deserved win.

Seanie O’Shea kicked 0-12 for the Munster men on their way to victory.

Jordan Morris was Meath’s hero as they won by 2-16 to 2-15 against Galway in today’s other quarter-final.

Morris scored 1-6 with Conor Gray grabbing the other goal for the Royals.

The four semi-finalists are: Donegal, Tyrone, Meath and Kerry.

Donegal will play either Meath or Kerry in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in two weeks time – the draw will be made shortly.