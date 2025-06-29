Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
All-Ireland Champions Armagh de-throned by the Kingdom

2024 All-Ireland Champions Armagh are out of this year’s championship after a 0-32 to 1-21 defeat to Kerry in this afternoon’s quarter-final clash at Croke Park.

Having trailed 1-11 to 0-13 at the break, an astounding second-half performance from The Kingdom saw them pull away from Kieran McGeeney’s side and claim a thoroughly deserved win.

Seanie O’Shea kicked 0-12 for the Munster men on their way to victory.

Jordan Morris was Meath’s hero as they won by 2-16 to 2-15 against Galway in today’s other quarter-final.

Morris scored 1-6 with Conor Gray grabbing the other goal for the Royals.

The four semi-finalists are: Donegal, Tyrone, Meath and Kerry.

Donegal will play either Meath or Kerry in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in two weeks time – the draw will be made shortly.

 

 

Top Stories

luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Doctors renew call for surgical hub at LUH amid concerns over “politically-motivated decision”

29 June 2025
514671084_1030004065961275_8533392103917791008_n
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to assist to paddle boarders in difficulty at Lisfannon Beach

29 June 2025
285354
News, Audio, Top Stories

Police reviewing footage from Kneecap’s Glastonbury performance

29 June 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

Murder inquiry launched following death of pregnant mother-of-two in Down

29 June 2025
