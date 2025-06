Conor Kelly has set a new Irish U20 400m record this weekend.

At the Bauhaus Juniorengala in Mannheim, Germany, the Finn Valley AC youngster finished in 46.09 seconds, beaten only by South Africa’s Leendert Koekemoer.

The time beats his own previous best of 46.18 and sees him go ahead of Tomas Horak in the European Junior top list for the year.

With more on that story plus all the latest in local athletics, here’s Patsy McGonagle…