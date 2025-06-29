Cricket: Donemana and Newbuildings through to North-West Senior Cup Final

The North-West Senior Cup Final will be contested between Donemana and Newbuildings after both teams came through their semi-finals yesterday.

In Donemana’s clash with Brigade at Beechgrove, Donemana set an impressive 265 for 6. Brigade were all out for 152 for Donemana to claim a 113-run win.

Newbuildings also had a comfortable win in their semi against Coleraine at Sandel Lodge. Coleraine batted first and were all out for 138. Newbuildings chased that target down with ease and had 6 wickets to spare when they made 144 runs for the lost of just 4 wickets.

Elsewhere, it was also semi-final day in the Sammy Jeffrey Shield.

Glendermott (267/8) had a 192 run win over St. Johnston (75) in their semi-final, while Ballyspallen (261/6) won by 4 wickets against Killyclooney (257).

Those results mean the Sammy Jeffrey Shield Final will be between Glendermott and Ballyspallen.