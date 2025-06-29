Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal brothers once again win Ireland’s largest currach race

The Ó Domhnaill brothers from Gweedore have again claimed victory in Ireland’s largest traditional currach race, the 2025 Three Island Challenge, held this weekend in the North Co. Dublin town of Skerries.

Battling a field of 19 boats and over 60 crew members, the trio of Simon, Ronan and Michael Ó Domhnaill were first across the finish line on Saturday afternoon, taking home the Denis Guiney Perpetual Cup, first awarded in Skerries in 1959.

Second place went to Kilrush Currach Rowing Club, racing in Na Breathnaigh, while local pride was secured by Currachaí na Sceirí, whose team took third.

The first all female crew to cross the finish line was the team from Tullaghan Bay Rowing Club in Erris, Co. Mayo, made up of Kathleen Doocey, Emma Gaughan and Lorraine Keane. The club, founded on the salmon fishing heritage of Tullaghan Bay, combines currach and coastal rowing and has become a beacon for traditional maritime sports in the West.

The Three Island Challenge, hosted by Currachaí na Sceirí, is a 7km currach race that circles Colt, St. Patrick’s and Shenick Islands, with each crew required to land and retrieve a flag on Shenick before making a final sprint back to the South Strand.

The event has grown from a one-day race into a full weekend festival of currach racing, heritage boat displays, music, food, and family-friendly activities.

“This year’s race brought together the past, present and future of currach rowing,” said Teddy Otto, captain of Currachaí na Sceirí. “It’s been an honour to host such incredible crews, and to be part of this celebration of traditional Irish craft, athleticism and community spirit”.

Top Stories

514671084_1030004065961275_8533392103917791008_n
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to assist to paddle boarders in difficulty at Lisfannon Beach

29 June 2025
285354
News, Audio, Top Stories

Police reviewing footage from Kneecap’s Glastonbury performance

29 June 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

Murder inquiry launched following death of pregnant mother-of-two in Down

29 June 2025
503908629_1146008597570185_1408290188242775700_n
News, Top Stories

#LoveDonegal Day 2024 reached 99 million people globally

29 June 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

