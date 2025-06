Dessie Farrell has stepped down as Dublin football manager following their loss to Tyrone in the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals.

Tyrone finished strongly at Croke Park last night to win by 23 points to 16 and condemn Dublin to a last-eight exit for a second successive year.

Farrell led Dublin to Sam Maguire success in 2020 and 2023, as well as five Leinster titles.

He says he’ll miss working his panel more than the position itself…