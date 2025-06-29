Giant-killers Meath join Donegal and Tyrone in All-Ireland Semi-Finals after stunning win over Galway

Meath have beaten Galway 2-16 to 2-15 in their All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final clash at Croke Park this afternoon.

The result means Meath have now beaten Dublin, Kerry and Galway in this year’s Leinster and All-Ireland Championships and have progressed to an All-Ireland Semi-Final.

The Royals join Donegal and Tyrone in the last four after their wins yesterday, while Armagh and Kerry go head-to-head in the last of the quarter finals at 4pm this afternoon.

Jonathon Higgins has the full time report from GAA Headquarters…