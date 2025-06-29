Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Giant-killers Meath join Donegal and Tyrone in All-Ireland Semi-Finals after stunning win over Galway

Photo: The GAA on X

Meath have beaten Galway 2-16 to 2-15 in their All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final clash at Croke Park this afternoon.

The result means Meath have now beaten Dublin, Kerry and Galway in this year’s Leinster and All-Ireland Championships and have progressed to an All-Ireland Semi-Final.

The Royals join Donegal and Tyrone in the last four after their wins yesterday, while Armagh and Kerry go head-to-head in the last of the quarter finals at 4pm this afternoon.

Jonathon Higgins has the full time report from GAA Headquarters…

Top Stories

514671084_1030004065961275_8533392103917791008_n
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to assist to paddle boarders in difficulty at Lisfannon Beach

29 June 2025
285354
News, Audio, Top Stories

Police reviewing footage from Kneecap’s Glastonbury performance

29 June 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

Murder inquiry launched following death of pregnant mother-of-two in Down

29 June 2025
503908629_1146008597570185_1408290188242775700_n
News, Top Stories

#LoveDonegal Day 2024 reached 99 million people globally

29 June 2025
