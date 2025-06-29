“Playing well for one half isn’t enough to beat a team like Donegal” – Bannigan

Monaghan were in dreamland in Croke Park at 4:35pm yesterday evening.

Even in his most optimistic of ambitions, Farney boss Gabriel Bannigan would not have envisaged his team being 1-15 to 0-11 points up on Ulster Champions Donegal at half time in their quarter-final contest at GAA Headquarters.

It wasn’t to be, however, as a resurgent Donegal hit 1-15 in the second half to run out fairly comfortable six-point winners.

After the game, Bannigan said you need to play well in both halves to topple a team like Donegal…