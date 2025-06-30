Canning to take DCC chair as council as members adopt tourism strategy

Donegal County Council’s AGM takes place later today, with Fianna Fail set to take the chair.

We understand Cllr Paul Canning will become Cathaoirleach, while Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly will be his deputy.

Meanwhile, the council has this morning adopted its draft tourism strategy for 2025 and beyond.

The document was not adopted at a previous, meeting because a number of key tourism sites in Donegal had been omitted from Failte Ireland figures.

A new draft was submitted today, with indicative figures compiled by the council included.

The sites were Malin Head, Fanad Head and Sliabh Liag.