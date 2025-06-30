Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Canning to take DCC chair as council as members adopt tourism strategy

Donegal County Council’s AGM takes place later today, with Fianna Fail set to take the chair.

We understand Cllr Paul Canning will become Cathaoirleach, while Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly will be his deputy.

Meanwhile, the council has this morning adopted its draft tourism strategy for 2025 and beyond.

The document was not adopted at a previous, meeting because a number of key tourism sites in Donegal had been omitted from Failte Ireland figures.

A new draft was submitted today, with indicative figures compiled by the council included.

The sites were Malin Head, Fanad Head and Sliabh Liag.

Top Stories

hospital - doctor
News, Top Stories

Study finds some parts of Donegal could be left without a local GP

30 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2025
arranmore lifeboat
News

Two launches and a wedding for Arranmore Lifeboat

30 June 2025
student money university
News, Audio, Top Stories

Move to scrap reduction in college fees is a ‘double whammy’ for struggling students – Doherty

30 June 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

