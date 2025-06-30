Cllr Paul Canning is the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

Councillor Paul Canning has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

He takes over the role from Councillor Niamh Kennedy.

Councillor Canning was proposed as the new Cathaoirleach by Councillor Martin McDermott and seconded by Councillor Fionán Bradley.

Tributes were paid to the outgoing Cathaoirleach for the work she carried out, and the manner in which she represented the county over the past 12 months.

Cllr Canning said he and others on council must now put in a shift to ensure that projects that are planned and proposed for Donegal are delivered.

He said there may be tension in the chamber at times, but stressed in his professional experience as an architect, tension makes a bridge stronger.

The new Cathaoirleach told Michaela Clarke this is a very proud day for himself and his family…

Fianna Fáil colleague, Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly has been elected Leas Cathaoirleach, taking over from Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh.

Councillor Kelly says it is a proud day for him and he looks forward to working hard to represent the people of Donegal.