Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Cllr Paul Canning is the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

Councillor Paul Canning has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

He takes over the role from Councillor Niamh Kennedy.

Councillor Canning was proposed as the new Cathaoirleach by Councillor Martin McDermott and seconded by Councillor Fionán Bradley.

Tributes were paid to the outgoing Cathaoirleach for the work she carried out,  and the manner in which she represented the county over the past 12 months.

Cllr Canning said he and others on council must now put in a shift to ensure that projects that are planned and proposed for Donegal are delivered.

He said there may be tension in the chamber at times, but stressed in his professional experience as an architect, tension makes a bridge stronger.

The new Cathaoirleach told Michaela Clarke this is a very proud day for himself and his family…

 

Fianna Fáil colleague, Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly has been elected Leas Cathaoirleach, taking over from Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh.

Councillor Kelly says it is a proud day for him and he looks forward to working hard to represent the people of Donegal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

paulandmandy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Paul Canning is the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

30 June 2025
hospital - doctor
News, Top Stories

Study finds some parts of Donegal could be left without a local GP

30 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2025
arranmore lifeboat
News

Two launches and a wedding for Arranmore Lifeboat

30 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

paulandmandy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Paul Canning is the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

30 June 2025
hospital - doctor
News, Top Stories

Study finds some parts of Donegal could be left without a local GP

30 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2025
arranmore lifeboat
News

Two launches and a wedding for Arranmore Lifeboat

30 June 2025
student money university
News, Audio, Top Stories

Move to scrap reduction in college fees is a ‘double whammy’ for struggling students – Doherty

30 June 2025
county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Canning to take DCC chair as council as members adopt tourism strategy

30 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube