The GAA’s confirmed the details for the All Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-finals.

Kerry and Tyrone will meet at Croke Park on Saturday, July 12th at 5pm.

The Tailteann Cup final between Kildare and Limerick is on before that at 2.30.

On the Sunday, Donegal and Meath gets underway at 4pm.

The curtain raiser at Croke Park that day will be All Ireland Junior final.