Essential water works to cause supply disruptions in Ramelton and Letterkenny

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruption to Rossreagh, Ramelton and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 11am this morning.

Meanwhile, hydrant installation works may cause supply disruptions to Port Road, Letterkenny and surrounding areas.

These will take place from 2pm until 4pm this afternoon.

Uisce Eireann recommend that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.