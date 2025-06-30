More nursing home beds needed as Labour call for an end to ‘big business’ involvement in the sector

The number of long-term beds in care homes will need to increase by at least 61 per cent by 2040.

The latest ESRI report projects more than 53 thousand beds will be needed in 15 years time to cope with an aging population.

One in eight beds in residential care homes are used for short-term stays.

The report also says home care will need to be increased – with 29 million hours of home supports provided to the elderly in 2022.

Meanwhile, there’s a call for the state to immediately step in to run Emeis Ireland nursing homes.

The Labour Party says patient safety and welfare can’t wait for the HIQA review, after an ‘RTÉ investigates’ exposé into poor standards of care.

The party will be putting forward a Dáil motion on Wednesday to end big business involvement in the nursing home sector.

Health Spokesperson, Deputy Marie Sherlock says they are also making recommendations on the Fair Deal Scheme………….