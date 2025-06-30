Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

More nursing home beds needed as Labour call for an end to ‘big business’ involvement in the sector

The number of long-term beds in care homes will need to increase by at least 61 per cent by 2040.

The latest ESRI report projects more than 53 thousand beds will be needed in 15 years time to cope with an aging population.

One in eight beds in residential care homes are used for short-term stays.

The report also says home care will need to be increased – with 29 million hours of home supports provided to the elderly in 2022.

Meanwhile,  there’s a call for the state to immediately step in to run Emeis  Ireland nursing homes.

The Labour Party says patient safety and welfare can’t wait for the HIQA review, after an ‘RTÉ investigates’ exposé into poor standards of care.

The party will be putting forward a Dáil motion on Wednesday to end big business involvement in the nursing home sector.

Health Spokesperson, Deputy Marie Sherlock says they are also making recommendations on the Fair Deal Scheme………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2025
arranmore lifeboat
News

Two launches and a wedding for Arranmore Lifeboat

30 June 2025
student money university
News, Audio, Top Stories

Move to scrap reduction in college fees is a ‘double whammy’ for struggling students – Doherty

30 June 2025
county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Canning to take DCC chair as council as members adopt tourism strategy

30 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2025
arranmore lifeboat
News

Two launches and a wedding for Arranmore Lifeboat

30 June 2025
student money university
News, Audio, Top Stories

Move to scrap reduction in college fees is a ‘double whammy’ for struggling students – Doherty

30 June 2025
county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Canning to take DCC chair as council as members adopt tourism strategy

30 June 2025
Coleraine PSNI
News, Top Stories

PSNI treating Coleraine attack as ‘arson with intent to endanger life’

30 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-30 084945
News

R257 blocked for resurfacing at Meenacladdy

30 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube