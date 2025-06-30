Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Move to scrap reduction in college fees is a ‘double whammy’ for struggling students – Doherty

 

Plans by government to reverse the reduction in student fees are being criticised.

They were cut by €1,000 last year, but Higher Education Minister James Lawless has indicated he plans to reverse that move, saying the measure was only brought in as a specific response to the cost of living crisis.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Pearse Doherty said rather than reversing the decrease, the minister should be using budgetary surpluses to follow through on a pledge to scrap the fees completely…………..

