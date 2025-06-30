Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

PSNI issue advice to prevent rural crime

The PSNI have issued safety advice to prevent rural crime.

They say it can have a detrimental effect on families, communities and businesses and the impact can be more than just financial.

Police say people should follow these rules to protect property and stay safe:

  • Close and lock all windows and doors, even if you’re only nipping out for a few minutes
  • Fit alarms to storage and other sheds
  • Always display appropriate signage to deter criminals
  • Fencing, hedges and walls should be robust, well maintained and regularly checked
  • Secure or immobilise vehicles, plant, trailers and equipment when not in use, and remove any valuable equipment from fields overnight
  • Consider restricting access to your driveway to prevent unwelcome vehicles entering and consider marking your property and tool

If you would like more advice on preventing rural crime, contact the police on 101 and speak with a Crime Prevention Officer in your area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Farm Machineryu
News, Top Stories

PSNI issue advice to prevent rural crime

30 June 2025
hospital - doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for surgery theatre hours to be extended into weekends

30 June 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Essential water works to cause supply disruptions in Ramelton and Letterkenny

30 June 2025
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Doctors renew call for surgical hub at LUH amid concerns over “politically-motivated decision”

29 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Farm Machineryu
News, Top Stories

PSNI issue advice to prevent rural crime

30 June 2025
hospital - doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for surgery theatre hours to be extended into weekends

30 June 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Essential water works to cause supply disruptions in Ramelton and Letterkenny

30 June 2025
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Doctors renew call for surgical hub at LUH amid concerns over “politically-motivated decision”

29 June 2025
514671084_1030004065961275_8533392103917791008_n
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to assist to paddle boarders in difficulty at Lisfannon Beach

29 June 2025
285354
News, Audio, Top Stories

Police reviewing footage from Kneecap’s Glastonbury performance

29 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube