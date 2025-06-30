PSNI issue advice to prevent rural crime

The PSNI have issued safety advice to prevent rural crime.

They say it can have a detrimental effect on families, communities and businesses and the impact can be more than just financial.

Police say people should follow these rules to protect property and stay safe:

Close and lock all windows and doors, even if you’re only nipping out for a few minutes

Fit alarms to storage and other sheds

Always display appropriate signage to deter criminals

Fencing, hedges and walls should be robust, well maintained and regularly checked

Secure or immobilise vehicles, plant, trailers and equipment when not in use, and remove any valuable equipment from fields overnight

Consider restricting access to your driveway to prevent unwelcome vehicles entering and consider marking your property and tool

If you would like more advice on preventing rural crime, contact the police on 101 and speak with a Crime Prevention Officer in your area.