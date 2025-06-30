Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

PSNI treating Coleraine attack as ‘arson with intent to endanger life’

Police in County Derry are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of arson in Coleraine.

At around 1.10 this morning, they received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Lisnablagh Road area of the town.

A petrol bomb had been thrown at the living room window, smashing it and causing damage inside. Another petrol bomb ignited beside the front door.

Police and fire service personnel dealt with the blaze. There were three adults in the property at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The PSNI say they are treating this attack as arson with intent to endanger life.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2025
arranmore lifeboat
News

Two launches and a wedding for Arranmore Lifeboat

30 June 2025
student money university
News, Audio, Top Stories

Move to scrap reduction in college fees is a ‘double whammy’ for struggling students – Doherty

30 June 2025
county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Canning to take DCC chair as council as members adopt tourism strategy

30 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2025
arranmore lifeboat
News

Two launches and a wedding for Arranmore Lifeboat

30 June 2025
student money university
News, Audio, Top Stories

Move to scrap reduction in college fees is a ‘double whammy’ for struggling students – Doherty

30 June 2025
county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Canning to take DCC chair as council as members adopt tourism strategy

30 June 2025
Coleraine PSNI
News, Top Stories

PSNI treating Coleraine attack as ‘arson with intent to endanger life’

30 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-30 084945
News

R257 blocked for resurfacing at Meenacladdy

30 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube