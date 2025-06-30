PSNI treating Coleraine attack as ‘arson with intent to endanger life’

Police in County Derry are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of arson in Coleraine.

At around 1.10 this morning, they received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Lisnablagh Road area of the town.

A petrol bomb had been thrown at the living room window, smashing it and causing damage inside. Another petrol bomb ignited beside the front door.

Police and fire service personnel dealt with the blaze. There were three adults in the property at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The PSNI say they are treating this attack as arson with intent to endanger life.