Senior Harps deals for Cunningham and McGranaghan

Finn Harps have announced Daniel Cunningham and Conor McGranaghan have signed senior deals for the 2025 season!

Cunningham, a strong centre half, is the current captain of the Harps MU20s side. The 18-year-old has represented the club at every age group from MU13 to MU20 and was also capped by the Ireland Schoolboys side earlier this year.

McGranaghan, a Raphoe local has impressed at underage level this season after making the jump to MU20s. Like Cunningham, the midfielder has lined out for Harps at each level of academy football and the 17 year-old’s journey is set to continue now with the first team.

Both players made their senior debuts against Bray Wanderers last month.

Harps manager Kevin McHugh told club media: “Any time you can sit here and sign two players to senior deals who have developed in the club’s academy from a young age is a great day for any football club.

Both players have impressed with the MU20s and also in training with the first team over the past couple of months. I’d like to congratulate the two boys, their families and also the coaches who have worked with them through their careers to date. They deserve these contracts, but must now knuckle down and do the extras on and off the pitch to keep pushing forward and try to break into the panel.”