Shane O’Donnell and Kieran McGreary nominated for Player of the Week

Donegal’s Shane O’Donnell and Tyrone’s Kieran McGeary are two of four nominee’s for this week’s GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

Meath’s Jordan Morris and Kerry’s Seán O’Shea are also in the running.

St Eunan’s clubman O’Donnell starred for Donegal against Monaghan on Saturday, contributing three points from play for Jim McGuinness’ outfit in a Man of the Match performance.

McGeary was also hugely effective for Tyrone against Dublin, constantly driving Tyrone forward throughout the game.

Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday July 1, and the winner will be announced on GAA.ie.

Peadar Mogan and Michael Langan are also on the Team of the Week along with O’Donnell while Tyrone also have Niall Morgan and Niall Devlin named.

