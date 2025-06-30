Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Two launches and a wedding for Arranmore Lifeboat

Arranmore RNLI’s volunteer crew had a busy day on Friday afternoon last, having responded to a request from Malin Head Coast Guard to assist in a medical evacuation at 1.30 pm with a patient transfer by ambulance from Burtonport to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Having completed that mission, the lifeboat crew made their way back to Arranmore to provide a guard of honour and welcome their colleague and crew member Aisling Cox and her husband Phil Coll on board the lifeboat.

Aisling, a teacher on the island, not only volunteers on the lifeboat but is also an emergency first responder on the voluntary ambulance service. Following their welcome by the lifeboat crew Aisling and Phil then travelled on board the newly launched “Arranmore Blu” to Burtonport and then on to The Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe for their wedding reception.

Following their busy afternoon the lifeboat was again asked by Malin Head Coast Guard to go to Burtonport for the NOWDOC doctor at 6.56 to assess a patient on Arranmore and eventually anchored the boat after 8 pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

arranmore lifeboat
News

Two launches and a wedding for Arranmore Lifeboat

30 June 2025
student money university
News, Audio, Top Stories

Move to scrap reduction in college fees is a ‘double whammy’ for struggling students – Doherty

30 June 2025
county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Canning to take DCC chair as council as members adopt tourism strategy

30 June 2025
Coleraine PSNI
News, Top Stories

PSNI treating Coleraine attack as ‘arson with intent to endanger life’

30 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

arranmore lifeboat
News

Two launches and a wedding for Arranmore Lifeboat

30 June 2025
student money university
News, Audio, Top Stories

Move to scrap reduction in college fees is a ‘double whammy’ for struggling students – Doherty

30 June 2025
county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Canning to take DCC chair as council as members adopt tourism strategy

30 June 2025
Coleraine PSNI
News, Top Stories

PSNI treating Coleraine attack as ‘arson with intent to endanger life’

30 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-30 084945
News

R257 blocked for resurfacing at Meenacladdy

30 June 2025
garda
News, Audio, Top Stories

Community Safety Partnerships given the green light a year after JPCs were scrapped

30 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube