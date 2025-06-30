Two launches and a wedding for Arranmore Lifeboat

Arranmore RNLI’s volunteer crew had a busy day on Friday afternoon last, having responded to a request from Malin Head Coast Guard to assist in a medical evacuation at 1.30 pm with a patient transfer by ambulance from Burtonport to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Having completed that mission, the lifeboat crew made their way back to Arranmore to provide a guard of honour and welcome their colleague and crew member Aisling Cox and her husband Phil Coll on board the lifeboat.

Aisling, a teacher on the island, not only volunteers on the lifeboat but is also an emergency first responder on the voluntary ambulance service. Following their welcome by the lifeboat crew Aisling and Phil then travelled on board the newly launched “Arranmore Blu” to Burtonport and then on to The Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe for their wedding reception.

Following their busy afternoon the lifeboat was again asked by Malin Head Coast Guard to go to Burtonport for the NOWDOC doctor at 6.56 to assess a patient on Arranmore and eventually anchored the boat after 8 pm.