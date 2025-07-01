North West 10k exceeds one million mark

A little piece of history was created on Tuesday evening when it was announced that the proceeeds from the 28th North West 10k brought the charity event over the €1m mark for the first time.

The event saw cheques presented to this year’s benefitting charities.

Just shy of €984,000 had been raised over the previous 27 years so all eyes were focused on 10k Chairperson Neil Martin when he came to the podium to announce that over €34,800 had been raised from the 2025 charity run and walk.

And that means the total raised since 1997 is now a highly impressive €1m and 18 thousand – (€1,018,000).

The two benefitting charities from this year’s race were Donegal Horizons and Multiple Sclerosis, Donegal Branch and they each received cheques of almost €17,500.

In all 41 charities have received support from the North West 10k since it began in 1997.