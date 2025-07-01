Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

North West 10k exceeds one million mark

A little piece of history was created on Tuesday evening when it was announced that the proceeeds from the 28th North West 10k brought the charity event over the €1m mark for the first time.

The event saw cheques presented to this year’s benefitting charities.

Just shy of €984,000 had been raised over the previous 27 years so all eyes were focused on 10k Chairperson Neil Martin when he came to the podium to announce that over €34,800 had been raised from the 2025 charity run and walk.

And that means the total raised since 1997 is now a highly impressive €1m and 18 thousand – (€1,018,000).

The two benefitting charities from this year’s race were Donegal Horizons and Multiple Sclerosis, Donegal Branch and they each received cheques of almost €17,500.
In all 41 charities have received support from the North West 10k since it began in 1997.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Woman ‘released unconditionally’ in Sarah Montgomery murder investigation

1 July 2025
PSNI police
News

Two arrested in Derry after failing to stop for police

1 July 2025
new car
News

252 car registration plates come into effect today

1 July 2025
job spot template -nomadic
News

Killygordon company expanding across Europe

1 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Woman ‘released unconditionally’ in Sarah Montgomery murder investigation

1 July 2025
PSNI police
News

Two arrested in Derry after failing to stop for police

1 July 2025
new car
News

252 car registration plates come into effect today

1 July 2025
job spot template -nomadic
News

Killygordon company expanding across Europe

1 July 2025
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Audio

CAO ‘Change of Mind’ closes today

1 July 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal lagging behind social housing targets

1 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube