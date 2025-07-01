Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Michaela Clarke was joined on the show in the first hour by Irish Independent Multi-Media Journalist, Darragh Nolan to discuss the emergence of employees paying for online sick certs without an assessment from a doctor, Councillor Gerry McMonagle was reacting to figures that show Donegal is the worst performing local authority in terms of meeting social housing targets and Christopher Bowes of FLAC spoke about the demand on its services being nothing less than a civil legal aid crisis:

Garda Sergeant Charlene Anderson was in studio for the Community Garda Information slot meanwhile, David French spoke about the death of his sister, Valerie at the hands of her husband and his campaign for ‘Valerie’s Law’ and caller, Adrian raised concerns over an accident blackspot in the Drumkeen area:

In the final hour, Mark Murphy, Senior Policy Manager with the Irish Heart Foundation outlined calls for smoking to be banned in some public areas while MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú chatted about figures she secured relating to the number of motorists not wearing a seatbelt. Emma Govha, also known as the Wee Donegal Mammy described the scenes she witnessed as her daughter was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday and Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty revealed that two EV charging points at a new carpark in Dunfanaghy are lying idle:

 

