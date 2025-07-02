Derry teens charged to court an number of driving and drug offences



Two teenagers who were arrested after failing to stop for police in Derry on Monday are due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court today.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected Class A drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Both men, aged 18 and 19, have been charged with possession and possession with intent to supply of a Class A and B controlled drug, possessing criminal property, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 18-year-old has separately been charged with allowing self to be carried on conveyance taken without authority.

The 19-year-old has also been charged with 11 driving-related offences, including failing to stop for police and aggravated vehicle taking, causing damage to property.