Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Derry teens charged to court an number of driving and drug offences


Two teenagers who were arrested after failing to stop for police in Derry on Monday are due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court today.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected Class A drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Both men, aged 18 and 19, have been charged with possession and possession with intent to supply of a Class A and B controlled drug, possessing criminal property, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 18-year-old has separately been charged with allowing self to be carried on conveyance taken without authority.

The 19-year-old has also been charged with 11 driving-related offences, including failing to stop for police and aggravated vehicle taking, causing damage to property.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News, Top Stories

Malin Head hits new max temperature for June since 1957!

2 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 July 2025
Obit Template (82)
News, Top Stories

Sadness at passing of Brother Kevin Crowley aged 90

2 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 251 – Charlie Boyle, CEO of Customer Service Excellence Ireland

2 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News, Top Stories

Malin Head hits new max temperature for June since 1957!

2 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 July 2025
Obit Template (82)
News, Top Stories

Sadness at passing of Brother Kevin Crowley aged 90

2 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 251 – Charlie Boyle, CEO of Customer Service Excellence Ireland

2 July 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Derry teens charged to court an number of driving and drug offences

2 July 2025
dublin airport
News, Audio

Over 90% of young people know someone planning to emigrate

2 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube