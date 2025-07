Finn Harps have played out a 0-0 draw with Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

Diarmuid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

In other First Division games, leaders Dundalk won 4-0 away to Kerry, Cobh beat Athlone Town 2-1, Bray were 1-0 winners at home to Wexford and UCD played out a 1-1 draw with Treaty.